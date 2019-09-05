Amazon brings redesigned Fire Cube, Soundbar and Telly to UK

They are the gods of TV Fire and they bring you

AMAZON HAS brought its game face to IFA this year, with a raft of new products in its Amazon Fire range, with some lines making their UK debut.

The big news is that the first Amazon Fire TV, made in association with JVC will be released in Blighty, after the success of the Toshiba range released in the US last year. The range which runs Fire OS, just like a Fire Stick, will be available starting at £349 from Currys PC World and Amazon.

The move will bring Amazon Prime Video, Alexa as well as linear channels to an even wider audience, this time at the heart of the home entertainment system.

It's expected that German TV firm Grundig will be announcing Fire OS TVs soon too.

Anker sub-brand Nebula, which specialises in home entertainment kit such as projectors, is also getting in on the action with a Nebula Fire TV edition soundbar - the first foray into Soundbars for Amazon. The Nebula boasts 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, Anker's proprietary "BassUp" subwoofer processing and of course Alexa.

Amazon isn't resting on their laurels in-house either. The Fire Cube, which showed promise but failed to capture the public imagination has been redesigned and will also be making its UK debut this time around. It's going on sale on November 21st for £179.99

The new version has twice the processing power, better voice menu navigation, 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It also has a passthrough, so you can add your existing set-top box or soundbar without faffing about with inputs.

It's being released on its own for £109 or bundled with a Ring doorbell for £219 - a reminder that pictures from your Ring camera can be beamed to your TV, not to mention the fact that Ring and Amazon are part of the same family and just love to coexist. That one is released on October 10th.

The soundbar and Fire Cube are already available for pre-order on Amazon UK, with a holding page for the television, offering to email you when it's available. μ