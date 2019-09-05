Samsung's unborked Galaxy Fold will go on sale this week

BERLIN: SAMSUNG HAS FINALLY given its newly unborked Galaxy Fold an official release date.

The bendy handset will be available in Korea starting 6 September, followed by a release in "select countries" including the UK, France, Germany, Singapore and the US. There's no official word yet as to how much the Fold will set you back, but we're expecting to hear more during the firm's IFA presser this morning.

"The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we're excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves," swooned DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung's mobile biz.

"Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action."

The Galaxy Fold was originally set to make its debut in April, two months after making its MWC debut. However, problems with the handset came to light soon after review units were sent to press, with a number of journalists reporting that the screen started uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use.

While, in some cases, this borkage has been blamed on the removal of a screen protector that isn't designed to be whipped off, some reviewers claimed the issues arose with the plastic film intact.

Samsung claims to have now fixed the borkage; it's extended the screen's protective layer beyond the bezel to make it clearer that it is an integral part of the display structure and has strengthened the hinge area with newly-added protection caps.

It's been a rough start for foldable smartphones. Huawei also in June delayed the launch of its flexible Mate X device, noting that it's taking a "cautious" approach to the handset's release following Samsung's problematic launch. µ