The Asus StudioBook One is the first laptop with an Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000

BERLIN: PC MAKER Asus has shown off the world's first and only laptop to pack Nvidia's new RTX Quadro 6000 mobile GPU.

Launched at IFA on Wednesday, both companies proudly boast that the Asus ProArt StudioBook One is "the world's most graphically-powerful laptop" thanks to its Nvidia GPU.

Also shown off for the first time at IFA, the mobile version of the Quadro RTX 6000, with its 24GB of high-speed memory, will feature "desktop-like" performance, according to Nvidia, which boasts that 8K video editing, 3D rendering and graphics performance almost on par with its $4,000 desktop card.

Graphical grunt isn't all Nvidia is bringing to the StudioBook One. The peculiar-looking, angular laptop will also pack an Nvidia-designed titanium vapour chamber, capable of cooling up to 300 watts in a 25mm-thick body.

And it's also the first laptop to be based on Nvidia's Ace reference design, which puts all the heat-generating components - such as the GPU and Intel Core i9-9980HK processor - behind the display "to ensure comfortable use, even when placed on the user's lap." Asus will continue to use its nifty ErgoLift hinge though, which tilts the base to 4.57 degrees to allow airflow around the base.

Elsewhere, this beast of a laptop packs 64GB of DDR4 RAM, 24GB of VRAM on the GPU and a 1TB solid-state drive (SSD), and to keep it running it comes with an impressively-compact 300-watt power brick. At the forefront sits a mammoth 15.6in 16:9 4K 120Hz display that's factory-calibrated and covers 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour space.

Unsurprisingly, Asus hasn't yet coughed on availability or pricing details, but the StudioBook One is likely to cost a pretty penny.

For the less flash, Asus also on Wednesday debuted StudioBook X, a laptop also aimed at content creators which boasts a 17in 1920x1200 display with a 92 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, which the firm claims makes it feel more like a 15in laptop.

Under the hood, the laptop comes stuffed with either an Intel Xeon or Core i7 processor and up to a Quadro RTX 5000 with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and it can be specced out with up to 6TB storage and up to 128GB RAM.

Getting one-up on the StudioBook One, the X is the first Asus laptop to feature its ScreenPad 2.0 trackpad, which puts app shortcuts and other software tricks into a screen beneath the trackpad.

And as if that wasn't enough to give a tired INQ staffer that knows just one German word a panic attack, Asus also launched the Pro B9, a biz-focused laptop that it's touting as the world's lightest 14in machine at just 800g.

Like most of the new devices being shown off at IFA this week, the Asus Pro B9 ships with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor (though Asus hasn't specified which model), alongside up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs, WiFi 6, and support for biometric logins. µ