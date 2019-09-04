Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC comes with 5G baked-in

BERLIN: SAMSUNG HAS SHOWN OFF the Exynos 980, its first mobile processor to come with 5G baked in.

Fresh from launching its first mid-ranger with built-in 5G, Samsung on Wednesday announced the Exynos 980, an 8nm SoC that it's proudly touting as its "first artificial intelligence mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem."

Though Samsung isn't the first to do so - MediaTek integrated 5G on its aptly-named 5G SoC - it's boasting that the Exynos 980 supports 2G to 5G networks and data transfer rates of 2.55Gbps while connected to a sub-6GHz band.

"With the introduction of our 5G modem last year, Samsung has been driving in the 5G revolution and paved the way towards the next step in mobility," said Ben Hur (not that one), vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics.

"With the 5G-integrated Exynos 980, Samsung is pushing to make 5G more accessible to a wider range of users and continues to lead innovation in the mobile 5G market."

Naturally, the octa-core SoC is made up of two high-performance Cortex-A77 ARM processor cores and six Cortex-A55 cores based on ARM's latest-gen designs. For graphics, the chip utilises ARM's Mali-G76 GPU design.

Also unexpectedly is the Exynos 980's focus on AI; Samsung claims its neural processing unit (NPU) is 2.7 times faster compared to that on the Exynos 980 used in the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series.

Elsewhere, the SoC gets up to UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4x support, supports a 108MP camera, or a dual 20MP + 20MP solution and, on display side, supports up to a 3360x1440 resolution. You'll also find an array of wireless standards, such as WiFi 6 and IEEE 802.11ax when the chip likely makes its debut in next year's Galaxy S11.

Samsung is unlikely the only chipmaker to show off 5G SoCs at this year's IFA, as Huawei is expected to imminently show off its Kirin 990 processor that looks set to feature an integrated 5G modem. µ