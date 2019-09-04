Acer's Ice Lake-powered Swift 5 is the 'world's thinnest' 14in laptop

BERLIN: ACER HAS PLUNGED into Intel's Ice Lake by revealing a redesigned Swift laptop has the chipmaker's 10th-gen 10-nanometre processors at its, er, core.

Once again Acer is claiming the title of the 'world's thinnest 14in laptop'; the Swift 5 is a mere 14.95mm thick, yet it can pack up to a Core i7-1068G7.

That means is not only has access to a quad-core, eight-thread CPU that promises a good whack of processor clout but it also comes with Intel's new Iris Plus integrated graphics accelerator, which should see the chipset deliver a significant hike in pixel-pushing performance over the previous Intel UHD graphics accelerators.

For people who a bit more, there's an option to have an Nvidia GeForce MX250 dedicated GPU, which is pretty good for a device that weighs only 990g.

Acer is also claiming 12.5 hours of battery life, likely thanks to tapping into the improved efficiency of Intel's 10th-gen Core chips.

The chip is arguably the most attention-worthy part of the Acer Swift 5, though it's had a good nip and tuck over its predecessor and is not just slimmer but now has a hinge design that raises the laptop slightly to supposedly improve the typing experience.

Outside of that, it's pretty much a standard 14in ultraportable, with a Full HD display, some RAM - Acer hasn't said how much so far - and storage that goes up to 512GB of SSD space.

If you're after release dates and pricing, we've not yet got the skinny on that from Acer, but we'll update this once we know more.

But suffice to say, machines like the Swift 5 are the tip of the spear when it comes to thrusting Intel's Ice Lake processor into the laptop world. We expect to see a good few more machines using Ice Lake, alongside the less exciting Comet Lake-based machines; those promise more power and battery life but are still stuck on the 14nm process. µ