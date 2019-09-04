Samsung's latest mid-ranger boasts 5G and DeX support

The Galaxy A90 5G is coming to the UK next month

BERLIN: KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung has shown off the Galaxy A90, its first mid-range phone to boast 5G support.

Launched ahead of IFA's kick-off in Berlin, the 6.7in handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 5G modem, marking the first time Samsung has brought the super-fast technology to its cheaper A-series handsets. Saying that, the firm has yet to cough on pricing, but the A90 will presumably be cheaper than the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Note 10 5G.

"Samsung has worked tirelessly with our partners in the 5G ecosystem to bring 5G to as many people as possible, and now we are offering 5G connectivity across the entire Galaxy smartphone portfolio, giving more people high speed access and connected experiences," swooned DJ Koh, CEO of Samsung's mobile biz.

The Galaxy A90 is also Sammy's first mid-ranger to come with DeX support and Microsoft's Your Phone app pre-loaded, which means you it can be transformed into a makeshift desktop environment.

Elsewhere, the handset sports a Full HD Super AMOLED Infinity U screen that houses a 32MP front-facing camera and there's a triple camera setup on its backside comprising 48MP, 5MP depth and 8MP wide-angle lenses.

It'll ship with either 6GB or 8GB RAM depending on region, with the lesser specced model offering a microSD slot that can increase the existing 128GB storage by up to a further 512GB.

You'll also find a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and black and white colour options.

The Galaxy A90 5G will be available to pre-order in Blighty from 20 September and will launch on 4 October. Samsung has yet to announce which UK networks will be supporting the device. µ