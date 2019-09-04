Intel is sticking 10th-gen chips into Acer, Asus, MSI, HP and Razer laptops

BERLIN: INTEL IS GOING HARD on pushing its 10th-generation Core processors into next-gen laptops across a smorgasbord of brands.

Acer, Asus, MSI, HP and Razer, are all set to join the likes of Dell and Lenovo in sticking the latest Core chips off the fabrication line into their new and refreshed laptops.

As we've already spouted, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will get an Ice Lake processor which promises to boost its graphics grunt as well as deliver more powerful and efficient performance.

But while that machine gets the top-of-the-line 10-nanometre processors options, the others are set to use Intel's 10th-gen Comet Lake-based CPUs which take the 14nm process the chipmaker has been working on for years and extracts more performance and efficiency out of it.

In short, you can expect the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1, the HP EliteBook x360 8392-in-1, the aforementioned XPS 13 2-in-1, and Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 to come with Intel's tenth-generation processors.

MSI's Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 are also two machines willing to give Intel's new CPU a go.

Intel has, thus far, been a bit cagey on saying whether these machines will have the Ice Lake processors or Comet Lake CPUs; we expect most will have the latter while a few will have the former.

However, the chipmaker did spill the beans on laptops that'll fall under its Project Athena label, whereby machines that hit its standard of performance and battery life get slapped with a seal of approval. Those laptops are: join Dell Inspiron 14 5000, Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, HP EliteBook x360 1040, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4, HP EliteBook x360 830 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Given what we know about Project Athena, we going to assume those machines will come with a Core i5 CPUs at least, plenty of RAM and battery life that pushes double digits. Check back with us once such details firm up as individual brands take tout their wares at IFA 2019 in Berlin.

But in a nutshell, you can expect to see laptops and 2-in-1 with a performance hike and a good kick in the battery department to deliver machines that might not revolutionise mobile computing, but will certainly see it take another step down the road to delivering performance laptops that don't conk out at the whiff of a demanding tasks. µ