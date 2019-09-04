Android 10 starts rolling out to Google's Pixel devices

AS EXPECTED, Android 10 has this week started rolling out to Google's Pixel devices.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google confirmed that it had kicked off the rollout, and while it didn't specify which Pixel phones will be receiving the update, we can safely assume that it'll be arriving on Pixel 3, 3XL and Google's Pixel 3a devices.

#Android10 is here 🎉 and ready to help. Full of new and familiar features, Android is more inclusive, accessible and safer than ever. pic.twitter.com/uszOlbGm6P — Android (@Android) September 3, 2019

The firm is also promising that Android 10 will be rolling out to other, non-Pixel devices before the end of the year. Again, it doesn't specify which, but rumour has it the update could be arriving on the OnePlus 7 before the week is out.

Google's blog post also goes over some of the biggest features arriving in Android 10; after all, it's been a while since the OS was first shown off in March.

Security sits at the forefront of Android 10, with Google boasting that the OS boasts "almost 50 changes related to privacy and security". Most notable are new location services settings that let you limit location tracking to only when the app is running, and you'll also receive reminders when an app has your location in the background, so you can decide whether or not to continue sharing.

There's also support for next-gen devices, with the update carrying support for foldable form factors by adapting to different screen dimensions as a bendy smartphone is unfolded. It's Google's OS to support 5G networks, too, offering devs tools to build for "faster connectivity, enhancing experiences like gaming and augmented reality."

Android Q will ship with new Huawei-alike gestures, an all-new 'Focus' mode that'll rid of distracting notifications and, unsurprisingly, a system-wide dark theme.

Not all of the features that Google announced earlier this year are available yet, though. Live Caption, which sees Google's machine-learning algorithms add captions on the fly, will roll out later this year, along with Focus Mode, which blocks out most notifications, and Gesture Navigation. µ