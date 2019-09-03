Red dragon spits fire at accusation of Huawei camera tech theft

EMBATTLED CHINESE tech firm Huawei is spitting feathers at the moment after a report suggested that it was under investigation for stolen technology.

A report in the Wall Street Journal (paywalled) suggested that a Portuguese Media producer had accused the Shenzhen firm of stealing intellectual property (not for the first time) relating to a camera he had designed.

Rui Oliveira has already filed legal papers in the US, and the report claims that US prosecutors are planning to use the case as part of its investigation into Huawei.

But Huawei isn't taking that lying down, saying that although it met with Mr Oliveira, it did not use its design and its EnVizion 360 panoramic camera was developed entirely independently.

Presumably, that's why it looks less like the Oliveria version and more like a hypothermic lady garden.

In a spectacularly snarky statement, Huawei accuses Mr Oliveira of threatening the company unless it paid an "extortionate amount of money".

The statement continues:

"Huawei categorically rejects Mr Oliveira's claims of patent infringement and has provided detailed documents in support of its stance. Nevertheless, Mr Oliveira proceeded to feed a false narrative to the media in an attempt to tarnish Huawei's reputation. He made further efforts to exert pressure on Huawei through senior government officials, trying to make the company cede to his demands and hand over large sums of money."

Huawei says that it filed its own case against Mr Oliveira in March "to defend the company's reputation" which it claims he refused to service.

"It's clear that Mr Oliveira is taking advantage of the current geopolitical situation. He is pushing a false narrative through the media in an attempt to capitalize on a dispute. This type of behaviour should not be encouraged, nor should it be considered rational justification for a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice."

The rant continues, listing all the "unscrupulous" means that the US Government is attempting to justify the current ban on Huawei in the US. We're not going to repeat them, but here are some of the words it uses to give you the flavour:

menace

coerce

incite

unlawfully

entrapment

conspiring

obstructing (which was spelt wrong, incidentally).

"We strongly condemn the malign, concerted effort by the U.S. government to discredit Huawei and curb its leadership position in the industry."

It goes on to show wireframes of Oliveira's design against the Huawei product, explaining the differences, adding:

"No company becomes a global leader in their field through theft."

Kitty got claws. μ