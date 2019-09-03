Over half the world is now running Windows 10

IT HAS taken over four years and a hell of a lot of marketing, some good, some dodgy, but it's finally happened - Windows 10 now has over half the operating system market on desktop and laptop machines.

This month's figures from Netmarketshare, which is compiled by clocking the operating system of each machine detected as being online during August, show Windows 10 rising to 50.99 per cent (+2.13), taking it over that symbolic 50 per cent mark.

Most of those extra bums-on-seats come from Windows 7 which is now at 30 per cent (-1.49). That's still a big chunk of machines though, nearly a third, which is going to prove an increasing headache as we hit the last few months before the venerable OS is retired in January 2020.

Other Windows operating systems are shrinking nicely. Windows XP is now languishing at 1.57 (-0.11) and Windows 8.x has 4.83 (-1.09). Oddly there's been absolutely no move amongst Windows 8.0 users (0.63) - despite it being an EoL version with a free upgrade available. Who are these people still using Windows 8.0? Beats us.

Mac OS is a funny old stick this month. All the most recent versions have seen growth this month, albeit only slight. Usually, Apple consolidates its users on the latest version very quickly, in this case, Mac OS 10.14 which stands at 5.95 (+0.57), but 10.13 at 1.72, 10.12 at 0.8 and 10.11 at 0.55 have all had nudges this month of up to 0.2 each.

Linux has a wobble at 1.26 (-0.04).

Take off that criteria and look at the wider ecosystem and you'll find it's a slightly different story. When you start to include newer form factors - phones, tablets and IoT devices, for example, and Android is the world's most popular OS at 39.11. But its crown is precarious - Windows is just behind with 37.88. Third place is iOS on 17.43 and Mac OS behind that - 4.17. Linux has a surprisingly low 0.76, but remember that most of Linux's power comes from embedded devices, servers, websites and set-top boxes etc.

Chrome OS is still a tiny player at 0.16 whilst there are still a few people on Series 40 (Nokia), Windows Phone at RIM OS - but that's a mere 0.04 combined. μ