YouTube agrees to settle FTC child privacy action for a measly $200m

GOOGLE-OWNED moving picture revenue scraper YouTube has agreed to a settlement against allegations of failing to protect the privacy of its child users.

Although not official at the time of writing, several outlets have already confirmed that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will let Google settle the lawsuits brought against it surrounding the way it collects data from young users, which were deemed to have breached the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) with a settlement of between $150m and $250m.

Initial reports of a settlement in the offing came in July.

The action was brought by an umbrella of US privacy and child protection groups, arguing that although there is a separate YouTube Kids app, many still use the unfettered version and Google has failed to do anything to protect these children.

Officially, YouTube for grown-ups should only be used by over 13s, but then, how in the heck do you police that without standing behind every kid at a computer, phone or tablet?

According to the FTC investigation, the answer is "more than Google has done".

It's thought that the FTC will use this case as a jumping-off point for a wider investigation into COPPA and exactly what law enforcers should expect from Big Tech.

Campaigners have expressed disapproval with the settlement, with some saying that it lets Google off too lightly, given the amount of money it has made by (allegedly) illegally exploiting children.

But even if there was a whopping huge fine of the type that the EU has been handing Google, the company is now so big, rich and powerful that it would serve as little more than a minor inconvenience in the ledger.

In reality, the company could have taken Google for tens of billions of dollars, much as it did with Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica debacle. Even so, this fine, when it becomes official, is a drop in the ocean compared to that.

For its part, Google has already redesigned YouTube Kids with more filters and tightened the rules on what content can be aimed at minors. It's literally the least it could do. μ