Apple to replace certain cracked Apple Watches free of charge

APPLE HAS ACKNOWLEDGED that some versions of its Apple Watch may not be all they're cracked up to be.

Specifically, "under very rare circumstances" a crack can appear along the edge of the screen in a certain variants of the aluminium Series 2 and Series 3 Watch. This will start small, but grow ever larger, as the picture below from Apple neatly demonstrates.

Apple highlighting this deficiency is, thankfully, accompanied by a pledge to replace all affected units free of charge for three years after the original purchase. That said, it's only eligible if your Watch already has the crack: you can't get a speculative replacement on the off chance that it might happen one day, and we wouldn't advise expediting the process with a hammer.

As well as actually showing a crack, Apple has a certain set of eligibility requirements. For older watches, your cracked timepiece needs to be an Apple Watch Series 2 in space grey, gold, rose gold or silver aluminium bought between September 2016 and September 2017.

Fitness fiends who bought the Nike+ version can get replacements of the space grey or silver aluminium versions bought between October 2016 and October 2016.

Buyers of the Apple Watch Series 3 will find the rules apply to watches bought as recently as yesterday. Regular Apple Watch Series 3s (GPS or GPS+ Cellular) in space grey, gold, rose gold and silver aluminium bought between September 2017 and September 2019 are eligible, while the Nike+ versions in space grey and silver aluminium are also included as long as they were bought from October 2017.

If your Apple Watch is A) cracked, and B) eligible for a replacement, you can either send yours in by post, or take a walk to your nearest Apple Repair Centre or retail store. "In all cases, your device will be sent to an Apple Repair Centre," the company writes, so you're looking at five business days without being pestered to stand up. Bliss. µ