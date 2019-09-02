Robot pole dancers to perform at French nightclub

WE WRITE A LOT about robots taking jobs, but if you've ever seen a robot try to dance, you'll be aware that there are limits.

Or so you'd hope. Apparently, SC-Club in Nantes disagrees and is introducing two new dancers to its lineup. Even if you're somehow taken in by their anthropomorphic set of limbs, all but the most shortsighted of punter will probably accept that the head - a giant CCTV camera - is a break from the norms, in terms of the definitions of beauty.

Here's a video of the dancers in action:

The intent isn't to arouse (though don't let us shame you if you felt stirrings watching that: each to their own), but to make people think about the nature of voyeurism.

The robots are the work of British artist Giles Walker who put metal bits on top of plastic mannequin parts, and were first made back in 2008 in the aftermath of the "sexed-up" Iraq war dossier.

"So I was just playing with the idea that if a document could be sexed up, maybe CCTV cameras could be as well," he told The Verge in 2017. "That's how I got to these mechanical peeping toms. It was a mingling of all those things."

Owner of the SC-Club, Laurent Roue is pretty clear that the human dancers on staff have nothing to fear from their temporary metallic interns. "For us, it's a wink, a homage in a way to robotics," he told Sky News. "We need something human, warmth, physical contact, and this is really putting together opposites. To each his own."

If you want to see the new dancers in action, they make their debut on Tuesday, and will be there for a month. That's the plan, anyway: we can't help but remember the plight of Fabio the robot, who was sacked from an Edinburgh supermarket after a week of creeping out the customers. And Fabio didn't even attempt any poll dancing, as far as we remember. µ