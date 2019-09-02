Microsoft's latest Windows 10 update has turned Cortana into a CPU hog

MICROSOFT'S LATEST update for Windows 10 seems to be causing mayhem for some users' system resources.

A number of reports, including a lengthy thread of annoyed Redditors, has shown that those who installed KB4512941 - a rollup of updates for Build 1903 (Spring 2019 Update) - are facing huge chunks of CPU usage that simply weren't there before.

Anyone who has been on the receiving end of a CPU overload will know that it can lead to the system slowing down or even freezing up altogether.

Users who have poked about under the hood have found that the main culprit seems to be with voice assistant Cortana and the search functionality. You may recall that Build 1903 is the first stable build to split these two functions, ahead of plans to allow rival voice assistants to replace Cortana at a machine level. Great news for Bixby fans, if there were any.

Windows Latest reports that this issue was reported by the Insider programme and therefore should have been addressed, but it didn't receive enough upvotes in the community in the relatively short period that the roll-up was in beta.

A polite way to say it was that the problem was overlooked. A less charitable way would be that Microsoft rushed the patches through the Insider programme so fast that there wasn't enough time for people to notice a sustained problem and as such, it wasn't reported as widely as it should have been before being let out into the big wide world.

Microsoft is yet to officially acknowledge that there's a problem, which means that Microsoft is not, as far as we know, working on a solution.

That means that options are a bit limited right now. If you're feeling very brave, you can find some instructions online on how to tweak the registry - but be warned, stuff it up and you'll make things far worse.

The other is to manually uninstall KB4512941. But it's worth noting that if you didn't go into the Check for Updates screen and manually look for it, you might not have it anyway, as it wasn't a critical fix. Or indeed a fix at all.

If it turns out you don't have KB4512941 installed, but you still have performance issues, we'd suggest you start by closing at least 90 per cent of those 47 tabs you have open in your browser. Yeah - we see you. μ