Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gets his Twitter account hacked

ON FRIDAY, TWITTER CEO Jack Dorsey saw his very own Twitter account hacked by a group that calls itself the Chuckle Squad.

Any suspicion that this hacking collective allies itself with the values of the Chuckle Brothers was quickly destroyed when the new look Dorsey Twitter account spent less time indulging in slapstick physical comedy, and more time spreading racial slurs and Holocaust denial.

A spell where Dorsey appeared to casually use the N-word, indulge in antisemitism and claim that "Hitler was innocent" came to an end after 15 minutes when Twitter regained control of the account.

We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

But how were the hackers able to gain access to the founder's own account? It appears to be a vulnerability in Cloudhopper - a company that Twitter acquired in the days when people might plausibly want to tweet via SMS.

.@jack's hacked tweets are being posted from an app called Cloudhopper, which is apparently an app Twitter acquired previously that had something to do with SMS. So his account appears not breached - but rather Jack's account is still hooked up to an old service that got hacked. pic.twitter.com/V3U5rJXrDP — James O'Malley (@Psythor) August 30, 2019

Twitter itself later clarified: "The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider.

"This allowed an unauthorised person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved."

Before the Chuckle Squad had its access revoked, it was able to plug a Discord server where the hackers were communicating. This has now been shut down ("both the server and the server owner were permanently removed from Discord within minutes of this being reported to us," a Discord representative told The Verge), but not before another possible target was identified:

I clicked into the @jack hackers' Discord room before it was nuked. One of the hosts, I assume a hacker, asked "WHOS NEXT???" People answered with emojis. Guess who they chose. (Let's hope that's not possible.) pic.twitter.com/cKs2aESWqs — Briän Ries (@moneyries) August 30, 2019

It's a weird way of nominating someone, but apparently the channel only allowed select people to chat, so emoji responses were the only way for new participants to express themselves.

As journalist James O'Malley noticed, Trump himself has used quite a few third-party Twitter apps over the years. You'd hope these have all been disconnected now, but you never know.

So according to @realTrumpTweet's archive, these are all of the apps/services that Trump has used to tweet in the past. They include redundant Twitter products like Vine, and third party service Twitlonger.



Let's hope they have better security than CloudHopper. pic.twitter.com/pSZi2D4fUI — James O'Malley (@Psythor) August 30, 2019

Actually, maybe internet edgelords have been tweeting on Trump's behalf for years and nobody has never noticed. It would certainly explain some of his more outlandish tweets. µ