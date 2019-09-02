Huawei confirms the Mate 30 will launch on 19 September

HUAWEI HAS CONFIRMED that it will launch its potentially Google-less Mate 30 series on 19 September.

In a teaser video posted to Twitter (below), the company revealed that the unveiling will take place in just over two weeks time at an event in Munich, Germany. The tweet doesn't give much else away, though appears to add weight to the rumours that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro sport circular camera arrays.

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!

We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 1, 2019

It's somewhat surprising that Huawei has decided to go ahead with the launch, as Google last week confirmed that the Mate 30 will not be allowed to launch with its suite of apps, which means users won't have access to the likes of Google Maps, Gmail or the Google Play Store.

While Huawei has been readying its own Play Store alternative and recently revealed its homegrown Harmony OS software, it's likely that the Mate 30 series will still likely be based on open-source Android, which means it's highly unlikely the device will sell in the quantities of its previous handsets like the P30 Pro and Mate 30.

If that, er, hasn't put you off completely, the Mate 30 looks set to up the ante hardware-wise. Rumours suggest it'll ship with an all-new 7nm Kirin 990 chip that's set to be shown off at IFA this week, alongside a circular quad-camera module and a "waterfall" display with extreme curved edges.

There's also talk of 5G, 55W fast-charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,200mAh battery. µ