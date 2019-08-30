BangBros buys pornstar doxxing site just so it could burn the hard drives

INTERNET GRUMBLE MERCHANT BangBros has taken a break from its usual day-to-day of coming up with implausible storylines for well-endowed actors and actresses to bump uglies to perform a noble, if ultimately purely symbolic, act.

The company has bought the domain pornwikileaks.com: a site that previously housed a forum with over 300,000 posts on it, sharing private information of 15,000 porn stars. In its place is a simple message explaining the act, and a link to a video where the company shows what it did with all the data it purchased:

"We have purchased this site with the intention of shutting it down and removing all information associated with it," the text reads. "There's no catch. No hidden thing to getting your personal stuff off of it. We simply didn't want it out there for the world to see anymore.

"A forum that had 300,000 posts on it, most of them negative and hate-filled, has now disappeared," the text continues. "Nothing will ever be up here besides this page that you see now. So you don't have to worry about it coming back either."

In the much-maligned world of porn, it's quite a sweet gesture. But it's also a troubling one. For a start, paying money for a morally questionable website rewards the people who set it up in the first place. There's very little stopping them opening up another version of it, and even if they don't, you can't help but wonder if the money could be better used to support harassed performers.

Then there's the age-old problem of the internet: nothing is gone forever, something that ex-porn stars know especially well. The information is still out there, and no doubt it'll be shared again, even if the site's old owners take the money and run.

Finally, there's also the Streisand effect at play here. Hands up if you didn't know there was such a thing as pornwikileaks this morning! Well, you do now. It's good that BangBros has raised awareness of unpleasant conditions for the industry's performers, but for people that don't think twice about invasions of privacy, they're now aware that porn doxxing is a thing.

Good PR for BangBros, but probably a mixed blessing for the porn stars who had their right to privacy inhumanely taken away from them in the first place. µ