Google will keep using dessert names for Android, at least internally

GOOGLE'S DESSERT-RELATED names for Android builds will continue as codenames for internal use.

All About Android revealed all during an interview with VP of Android engineering Dave Burke and software engineer Dan Sandler.

Google shocked the world last week with the announcement that future versions of the mobile operating system would be known by a number, not name - with Android Q becoming Android 10.

That, of course, begs the question - what would Android Q have been called. We all knew it was a tall order to find something beginning with Q that would work - and the results demonstrate exactly why Google chose to break with convention.

Popular suggestions in the run-up to release included ‘Quality Street' (a selection box of chocolates from the UK) and ‘Quince' (like an apple hit with a baseball bat).

But Google's name for Android Q isn't either of those - it would have been "Queen Cake" to us, after being monikered "Quince Tart" internally.

Now, we're sure you're kind of looking blankly at the screen, so let's refer this one to Wikidictionary:

"A soft, muffin-sized cake, popular particularly in the 1700s, containing currants, mace and sometimes flavoured with orange or lemon marmalade or shredded coconut and chocolate toppings."

Sounds nommy. But all three of these suggestions demonstrate the reason for the change in the global marketplace - these names are either obscure or regional - meaning huge chunks of the world won't know what the heck they are.

Funny. Never bothered them with ‘Froyo'. That was at a time before us Limeys had much access to it.

Speaking of Lime - another fact which came to light in an interview with All About Android was that Android KitKat was known internally as Key Lime Pie before the tie-in deal was struck.

The point is, although we'll all miss the dessert names, Q is not the only letter that would cause a mare. Google did well to get this far, but it's time to knock it on the head, at least for us plebs. µ