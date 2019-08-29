Microsoft HoloLens 2 slated for September release

IF YOU HAVE DEEP POCKETS and want to plonk an augmented reality headset on your bonce, then make note that Microsoft's HoloLens 2 is scheduled to go on sale in September.

Reuters reports that Microsoft executive vice president Harry Shum blabbed the release date at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, though he didn't reveal an exact release date.

That's exciting stuff, as when we popped the HoloLens 2 on our head at MWC earlier this year, we were suitably impressed by how far the headset had evolved from its first iteration, which was by no means an unimpressive bit of hardware.

However, if you want to get your noggin on the headset, then you'll probably need to be linked to a fairly well-off business or developer fraternity, as that's where the HoloLens 2 is being aimed at. Our demo of the headset was focused on repairing an aircraft's landing gear rather than blasting aliens coming outta the goddamnA walls.

For $3,500, the HoloLens 2 might be a steep proposition even for fairly well-off businesses. But it comes equipped with a suite of sensors, improved display and power courtesy of an ARM processor, so it's quite a bit of kit for the moolah.

While Microsoft has an open model when it comes to software development for the HoloLens 2, we don't expect to see many consumer-grade app or games pop up; such stuff is more likely to be for business types and folks working in industrial areas.

However, if the trickle-down effect of tech hits the HoloLens 2, then perhaps we could see some form or Microsoft AR headset turn up in a consumer guise; who knows maybe the next Xbox could come with support for a form of HoloLens headset. Just don't go holding your breath. µ