AMD Threadripper benchmarks shows third-gen CPU might not be a chip champ

We're not sure what we can expect from the next Threadripper CPUs

GET READY TO SWALLOW your disappointment if you're an AMD Threadripper fan as leaked benchmarks show the third-gen take on the core-heavy processor is slower than its predecessor.

Leaked benchmark results on Geekbench 4 show a processor dubbed "AMD Sharkstooth", which is expected to be a third-generation Threadripper CPU, and details base clock speeds of 2.2Ghz and a turbo frequency of 4.17GHz.

Those speeds are hardly slow, but in a previous AMD Sharkstooth Geekbench 4 benchmark leak, the 32-core, 65-thread chip came with a base clock speed of 3.6Ghz.

Furthermore, while the single-core score in both leaks is pretty much the same, there's a significant difference in the multi-core score. In an earlier test with the 3.6GHz base frequency, the chip managed to rake in a score of 94,772, but the more recent test with the base clock speed of 2.1GHz saw the chip only manage a score of 68,576.

This is an odd situation, but there are numerous variables at play here that could have lead to the skewed result. Namely, that the Sharkstooth tests were both conducted on different motherboards and with different amounts of memory. Also cooling on one test could have been different to that used in another test, meaning the CPU might have throttled on one system but been given the thermal legroom to run in another machine.

As such, there's an argument that different optimisations and BIOS models, and so on and forth in PC techno-babble, could see the Sharkstooth performing worse in the latest Geekbench 4 test than it previously had.

Of course, this is all chewing the fat over not a lot of information. And we'd probably place a bet that the next Threadripper will outperform its processor predecessor. That's the standard in the chip world, and clock speeds are only one part of the story, as instructions per clock are also important, and the Zen 2 architecture that'll form the heart of the next Threadripper CPUs offer an IPC hike over those in the first-gen Zen chips.

Time will tell, but despite our dramatic intro, we have faith that Team Red won't let the side down, even if it doesn't deliver a groundbreaking chip. µ