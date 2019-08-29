Facebook will pay hackers who manage to pwn its Portal devices

Hackers will have free reign to get into the digital guts of Facebook Portal gadgets

FACEBOOK'S PORTAL WILL SOON GET HACKED, but deliberately so, as it will be served up security-savvy types at this year's Pwn2Own contest in Tokyo.

As a quick refresher, Facebook Portal is the name given to a selection of gadgets that support video calling via hardware that isn't too dissimilar to the likes of the Google Home Hub and Amazon Echo Show.

While Facebook will apparently slurp data for advertising purposes, the social network claims it doesn't keep hold of any video calls or listen in to them and has thus been touting the privacy chops behind the gadgets, much like it makes a song and dance about how it's tackling privacy in its other services.

To ensure data is safe and malicious actors are kept at bay, Facebook will actively encourage hackers to search for vulnerabilities in its hardware and service, all for a healthy dose of moolah if they discover a bug.

For instance, researchers that discover a privilege escalation bug could rake in up to $40,000, while those that manage to inject and run code on a hacked Portal device could get up to $60,000 for their efforts.

"This year, we're greatly expanding the number and types of devices included in the contest. In addition to the previously mentioned Portal from Facebook and Oculus Quest, Pwn2Own 2019 includes internet-connected televisions and consumer-grade network routers, along with an updated list of smart speakers and connected cameras," said Brian Gorenc, a Tend Micro's director of vulnerability research and leader of the Zero Day Initiative, which rubs Pwn2Own.

Time and time again, we hear about smart and internet of things devices getting hacked, so the addition of Facebook Portal into the mix and a focus on finding vulnerabilities in smart home devices could be part of the panacea to such hack attacks. µ