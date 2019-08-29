As it stands, Huawei's Mate 30 range won't be able to use Google apps

The petals have come off and so have the wheels

HUAWEI HAS BEEN DEALT its bitterest blow yet, as Google confirms that the forthcoming Mate 30 flagship handset range will not be allowed to launch with its suite of apps.

Reuters reports that Huawei plans to carry on with the launch anyway, even though it means that users won't have access to the likes of Google Maps and Gmail.

Huawei was placed on the US "entity list" of companies with whom US-based firms cannot trade. Products already certified were excluded from the ban, but the Mate 30 range represents the first handsets from Huawei that are most definitely covered by the new rules.

As we reported earlier this week, of some 130 companies who have applied for a licence that overrides the ban, none have had one issued.

The Huawei Mate 30 can launch with Android but will have to use the open-source version, which doesn't offer access to Google's Services, including the Google Play Store.

Google has consistently said it wants to renew its relationship with Huawei but has confirmed it will not be able to offer the official version of Android for the Mate 30.

Huawei has said that it intends to keep using Android if at all possible but points out that Harmony OS is still in the back pocket if the worst happens. Huawei has previously said that it only plans to use its homegrown OS for low-end handsets and IoT devices.

Should Google be unable to sell Huawei a licence to use its version of Android, it will be do-or-die time for Huawei's ambitions to be number one handset vendor worldwide. If it cannot provide the stock apps and services that are offered by other OEMs its highly unlikely that the device will sell in the quantities of its previous handsets like the P30 Pro and Mate 20 X, at least globally.

Huawei's home market share has been more or less unaffected by the ban, with some Chinese even flocking towards Huawei devices in an act of solidarity. μ