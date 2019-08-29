Apple says sorry for salacious sifting of Siri recordings

LIKE A DOG caught stealing a bit of chicken, Apple has rocked up with a sad look on its face to apologise for hiring humans to listen to Siri audio recordings and revealed privacy changes to tackle the issue.

The whole shebang centred around Apple's use of human contractors to listen to Siri recordings as a means of 'grading' the virtual assistant's responses to ensure its smart bits are working correctly and where improvements could be made.

Unsurprisingly, privacy advocates did a severe eyebrow raise at this, especially as the contractors ended up getting earfuls of folks' sensitive medical information, drug deals, and even people having sex.

As a result, Apple decided to suspend its Siri grading programme, which has had the rather depressing knock-on effect of 300 contractors being axed at an Apple facility in Cork.

And now Apple has popped up to issues a public sorry.

"We realise we haven't been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologise," Apple's statement said.

The Cupertino crew also updated its privacy policies for Siri, noting that it will no longer retain the recordings of Siri interactions, though it will continue to use computer-generated transcriptions to grade the virtual assistant.

"Users will be able to opt in to help Siri improve by learning from the audio samples of their requests. We hope that many people will choose to help Siri get better, knowing that Apple respects their data and has strong privacy controls in place. Those who choose to participate will be able to opt out at any time," Apple's revised privacy policy explained.

People who opt-in to have their recordings listened to by real-people can rest assured that only full-fat Apple employees, not contractors, will have aural access to the recordings.

"Our team will work to delete any recording which is determined to be an inadvertent trigger of Siri," the policy added.

This appears to be along the same lines as what Microsoft has done with its human reviewing process for Cortana and Skype, only Redmond clarified what it's doing in an updated privacy policy yet steered firmly away from saying sorry for having humans involved in the reviewing process in the first place. µ