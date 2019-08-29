Apple flings iOS 13.1 at developers and public beta testers

iOS 13.1 is already in the hands of beta testers

WE'RE STILL WEEKS AWAY from the official release of iOS 13, but Apple has already started flinging iOS 13.1 at developers and beta testers.

Likely in a bid to iron out any bugs ahead of the update's release - such as the keychain glitch affecting an earlier release of the iOS 13 beta - Apple this week pushed out iOS 13.1 to developers and those signed up to its public beta programme.

Yes, it's really iOS 13.1 beta. Enjoy your testing! pic.twitter.com/Dl6R6A0GJ3 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) August 27, 2019

iOS 13.1 adds back a number of features that Apple removed from earlier versions of iOS 13. These include Shortcuts Automations, a feature that lets Shortcuts run automatically when certain conditions are met, and Share ETA in Maps, a tool which lets you quickly share your estimated time of arrival with contacts.

Other features making a comeback in iOS 13.1 include Dynamic wallpapers, volume slider icons, the ability to share audio across two Bluetooth devices, and new HomeKit icons.

Though the first major update to iOS 13 is already in the hands of beta testers, this doesn't mean that Apple is skipping the release of iOS 13 entirely. We still expect iOS 13 to be released to the public next month, alongside the launch of the iPhone 11.

The early testing does suggest, however, that iOS 13.1 will be released relatively quickly after iOS 13, perhaps even by the end of September. µ