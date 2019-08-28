Google's graveyard gets another corpse in the form of Google Hire

DEARLY BEWILDERED, we are gathered here today to mourn the passing of yet another Google product.

Although few of us really knew Google Hire over its brief two-year life, we know that everyone will be touched by the site of Google trying and failing at yet another good-on-paper idea.

Google told users by email: "While Hire has been successful, we're focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio. We are deeply grateful to our customers, as well as the champions and advocates who have joined and supported us along the way."

Google Hire started life as Bebop before being bought by Google in 2015 for $380m, where it was merged into Google Cloud, retooled and rebranded.

It is a tool that allows HR and management to keep track of job applications by centralising all your activity into one interface - receiving applications, vetting candidates, arranging interviews, and then merging the whole lot into G Suite.

Thing is, it just wasn't popular and as a chargeable service, wasn't making enough waves and if history teaches us anything, its that Google doesn't like it when things aren't working.

Downsides aside, the announcement isn't all doom and gloom. For a start, there's over a year until it's axed. It'll be retained in a maintenance mode (no new features, just bug fixes) until 1st September 2020. In addition, though, any experimental features not made "official" will be switched off imminently.

The second bit of good news is that we won't actually have to pay for it after today. During the wind-down period before sunset, Google has said it won't take any further payments for the service.

Google has also confirmed it will be providing everything you could need to migrate to a different platform, with full instructions on how to export everything in JSON format are already available, with Google saying its export tools will import cleanly into "most" alternative hiring tools. μ