HUAWEI HAS HAD a spectacularly difficult year and it doesn't seem to be getting any easier.

Since the US government announced a softening of its trade ban with the Chinese giant, allowing firms to trade despite the ban, over 130 partners have requested a licence to do just that.

At the time of writing, the total number of licences issued is a big fat zero.

It's been nearly two months since bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known to viewers for his portrayal as Donald Trump in the forthcoming documentary "This is Vermin Supreme", announced that it would let firms with a global vested interest to apply for exemption from the "Entity List" ban.

The ongoing uncertainty over Huawei's position is having an effect on the global businesses of those that it works with, as well as its millions of customers.

The lack of licences came to light as a result of a whistleblower who spoke to Reuters, and there's no indication that the situation is likely to change amid suggestion that Trump isn't indicating to his team what he does and doesn't want, leaving everything on hold.

Matters are not exactly being helped by the constant gear changes in the ongoing trade war between the USA and China. Planned tariffs on electronic goods due to come into force in the next month have now been delayed until mid-December because Trump truly is the Grinch That Saved Christmas.

China has added more tariffs on US goods too, but the whole situation is muddied by warm words between the two parties, suggesting that things would be sorted out "eventually". A fat lot of use that is to firms seeking clarity on their future relationships with China.

The next big announcement from Huawei is expected to be the Mate 30 range of handsets, due for release in the next month or so. μ