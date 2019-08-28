Microsoft's 2 October event is likely a Surface showcase

Our invite seems to have been mislaid by the postman

YOU'D BEST FLAG 2 October in your calendar if you're a fan of Microsoft's Surface devices as that's when the folks at Redmond will reveal what they've been working on since the release of the Surface Laptop 2.

Microsoft has been sending out invites to the tech media - our invite seems to be sadly missing in the post - cordially summoning them to an event in New York. The invite showing something akin to a rough outline of a Windows logo traced in white lines on a black background.

That doesn't really offer much in the way of clues as to what Microsoft will actually reveal, but going by the events it's held at around the same time for the last few years, we're expecting to see new Surface machines.

Top of that lists would be a new Surface Pro hybrid laptop-come-tablet, which we'd predict will come with Intel's latest Comet Lake or Ice Lake Core processors, some design improvements and refinements, and hopefully a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility.

We'd also not be surprised to see a Surface Laptop 3 with similar upgrades to those we're crystal balling for the next Surface Pro.

A Surface Book 3 and Surface Studio 3 could also pop up, with the former perhaps having some more comprehensive design changes to reduce its bulk and improve things like thermal performance.

We'd also like to see a Surface Go 2, ideally with slimmer bezels and Ice Lake CPUs to give it a performance boost.

But Microsoft might also have something a bit special up its sleeve for 'one more thing' moment, which could see it show off a dual-screen Surface machine, or maybe, just maybe, a Surface Phone device that can pull dual duties as both a smartphone and a mini-desktop Windows 10 machine.

Currently, all we have is this speculation, but we'll be keeping our peepers fixed on what Microsoft has to show off, and rest assured dear readers, we'll bring you steaming hot portions of Surface news on which to feast on. µ