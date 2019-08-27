Google and Dell team up to tackle Microsoft with first Chromebook Enterprise laptops

GOOGLE HAS COSIED UP TO DELL to kick-out the first business-centric Chromebook machines.

Chromebooks are mighty popular with cheapskate students and in the education sector, but they haven't exactly taken the rest of the world by storm; Windows machines dominate in the enterprise world, and MacBook Pros are the go-to for moustachioed matcha latte-chugging creative types.

While Google isn't ready to take on the latter, it seems to want to square up to the former. And the Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook Enterprise and Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise could be the ticket for it to do so. Both machines will go on sale on 27 August, with prices starting at £699 and £449, respectively.

These are effectively Chrome OS versions of machines that have previously shipped with Windows 10. That means unlike a lot of current Chromebooks - excluding the rather wonderful Pixelbook - which look a little too cheap and cheerful at times, the Dell Chromebook Enterprise machines look a lot more professional and something a person with a briefcase wouldn't mind popping on a conference room table.

Furthermore, the Chromebooks fall under Dell's Unified Workspace, which provides a management system for deploying and supporting machines in a business regardless of the operating system they are on. This should mean that an enterprise can use a mix of Windows 10 laptops and Chromebook Enterprise computers without having to worry about problems having a multi-OS IT environment; OK we know some of your are zoning out about now, but this stuff is important for IT workers who want an easier life.

This should go on top of all the other business management, security, and integration capabilities Chrome Enterprise touted since its launch in 2017.

Dell will be the first to start cranking out Chromebook Enterprise machines, but other hardware makers will follow suit, according to Google. We'd expect to see Chromebook Enterprise laptops from the likes of Lenovo and HP.

We'll have to wait and see if Google can shake-up Microsoft's Windows supremacy in the enterprise world, but even if it doesn't, at least it's offering business types an alternative to Windows 10. µ