Microsoft will offer some biz customers free Windows 7 security updates

Microsoft has said that the extended support for Windows 7 will stop on 14 January 2020.

MICROSOFT IS OFFERING some business customers free Windows 7 security updates for one more year.

As per a document published by Microsoft, Enterprise Agreement (EA) and Enterprise Subscription Agreement (EAS) customers using Windows 10 Enterprise E5, Government E5, Microsoft 365 E5, and Microsoft 365 E5 Security subscriptions will be able to receive extended security updates for Windows 7 for one more year at no additional cost.

"Starting June 1st, EA and EAS customers with active subscription licenses to Windows 10 Enterprise E5, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 E5 Security (as of December 31, 2019) will get Windows 7 Extended Security Updates for Year 1 as a benefit," Microsoft explains in its document.

After one year, businesses will be charged $50 per device to receive updates for the second year and $100 per device for a third. Subscriptions that qualify for the plan must remain active throughout the extended security update period in order to regularly receive security updates.

For other Windows subscription plans, Microsoft said it will start charging customers ($200 per year) from January 2020, when support for Windows 7 officially ends.

The EA and EAS plans have been specially created for medium and large enterprises with 500 or more licenses to manage.

According to Microsoft, the idea behind offering businesses free security updates is to provide them with more time to finalise their plans for migration from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

As per security outfit Kaspersky, 47 per cent of small and medium businesses and enterprise customers are still using Windows 7.

Of the smallest businesses and desktop consumers, 38 per cent are running Windows 7 on their machines. And there is still a stubborn one per cent of small business and two per cent of consumers using the ancient and insecure Windows XP operating system. µ