Intel reckons its Core CPUs outperform AMD's Ryzen 3000-series

INTEL RECKONS it has AMD's Ryzen 3000 family of processors thoroughly licked with its own Core chips... albeit in its own benchmarks.

MSPowerUser got its eyes on some Intel slides that showcases the performance of it ninth-gen desktop CPUs, which shows its Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K can beat down AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X.

Intel claims it's using real-world benchmarks and has eschewed ones that favour niche uses cases; Cinebench got the chop as apparently it's not widely used beyond the likes to tech reviewers.

As such, Intel claims 1.03 times the performance in Windows desktop applications when pitting the Core i7-9700K against the Ryzen processor. When it comes to triple-A gaming, there's a 1.02 times difference, while compute-intensive tasks see a 1.06 times hike over the rival Ryzen; web performance is on par. The Core i9-9900K offers a little more performance and beats the Ryzen 9 3900X in web performance.

Some of this won't come as a surprise, as Intel has long had better performance in games and many applications, as many haven't been able to tap into multi-core performance. And Intel has also delivered higher clock speeds on single cores that helped it keep AMD's Ryzen CPUs at bay.

However, the increased clock speeds and instructions per clock (IPS) performance of the third-generation Ryzen processors built on the 7-nanometre Zen 2 architecture were expected to offer a significant hike in performance. And results thus far suggest they do just that, but in a variety of tasks, Intel still comes out trumps.

Before a load of AMD fans rush to the comments to throw shade at us, we realise that AMD offers excellent multithreaded performance; not even Intel is denying that.

But the chipmaker did note that Team Red's processors don't seem to actually hit their advertised boost clock speeds across all cores, while Intel claims its chips do - we've noticed Intel being explicit about the best frequencies one can expect on single-core and the best expected across all cores.

The whole thing stinks a little of a marketing stunt by Intel, as the whole shebang reveals nothing dedicated chip testers and fans don't already know. And a lot of chip choice will come down to the work people need their PC to do and their CPU preferences.

As we have access to both Intel and AMD machines, we'd say there are merits to both, and there's no doubt that AMD's move to 7nm and the performance of its third-gen Ryzen are not to be sniffed at when you think of how far behind the chipmaker was before it got the Ryzen range off the blocks. µ