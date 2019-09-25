Mario Kart Tour revs onto iOS and Android

IT'S GOING TO BE a, er, busy day at INQ towers, as Mario Kart Tour is finally available on iOS and Android.

The launch marks the long-awaited debut of the Nintendo classic on mobile devices, but it hasn't quite gone to plan as early downloaders have been seeing error messages stating that the servers are full.

"The servers are experiencing heavy traffic. Your log-in request will be processed in the order it was received," the day-ruining message reads.

Still, things appear to be slowly improving, and after linking the free-to-play-game to our Nintendo account, INQ managed a quick whiz around the track before an update threw up another error message.

While free-to-play, Nintendo on Wednesday revealed an optional "Gold Pass" subscription. This'll set you back $4.99 a month after a free two-week trial - we couldn't find UK pricing details - and gets you some, er, in-game items and badges and unlocks the faster 200cc mode

The Japanese gaming outfit detailed gameplay last month; those who manage to get Mario Kart Tour working will be able to navigate courses just one finger, which will also allow for control over steering, drifting and hurling items at your opponents.

There's also new 'Frenzy Mode' that will give you access to "arsenal of powerful items that can mix things up on the racetrack" and make you invincible, and new modes such as "Goomba Takedown" and "Vs. Mega Bowser" where the objective isn't necessarily to come first.

"Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses" the game's description reads.

"These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks! In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some of your favourite Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavour of cities featured in the game!"

You'll be able to earn items too, such as drivers, karts and badges, and if Nintendo's earlier mobile games are anything to go by, you'll also likely be able to buy these through the use of in-app purchases if you don't sign-up for the Gold Pass bundle. µ