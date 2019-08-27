Mario Kart Tour revs onto iOS and Android next month

MARK 25 SEPTEMBER in your calendar as the day INQ staffers get no work done, as that's when Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour will finally be released.

The Japanese gaming outfit announced the long-awaited release date on Twitter (below), and an accompanying pre-registration link confirms the game will be available on both iOS and Android, despite the game's Android-only beta programme.

Pre-registration for Mario Kart Tour is now available! For more details, please click here: https://t.co/loB3wf6eOv#MarioKartTour will be available on 9/25. We hope you're looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this new game! pic.twitter.com/afPFp94iNi — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 27, 2019

While, until now, we haven't known much about the free-to-play game - which was originally supposed to be released in February this year - the product's holding page spills some more details.

"Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses" the game's description reads.

"These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks! In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some of your favourite Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavour of cities featured in the game!"

It also confirms how gameplay will work; players will be able to navigate courses just one finger, which will also allow for control over steering, drifting and hurling items at your opponents.

You can also expect a new 'Frenzy Mode' that will give you access to "arsenal of powerful items that can mix things up on the racetrack" and make you invincible, and new modes such as "Goomba Takedown" and "Vs. Mega Bowser" where the objective isn't necessarily to come first.

You'll be able to earn items too, such as drivers, karts and badges, and if Nintendo's earlier mobile games are anything to go by, you'll also likely be able to buy these through the use of in-app purchases. µ