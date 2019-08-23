Google wants everyone to dump their nasties in its Sandbox

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED another neat little idea to protect your privacy from everyone that wants to steal your personal data, except Google.

The Privacy Sandbox would offer a range of tools for Chrome and Chromium users, which would form an industry-standard going forwards.

"Technology that publishers and advertisers use to make advertising even more relevant to people is now being used far beyond its original design intent - to a point where some data practices don't match up to user expectations for privacy," explains Google.

"Recently, some other browsers have attempted to address this problem, but without an agreed-upon set of standards, attempts to improve user privacy are having unintended consequences."

The key feature of Privacy Sandbox is the ability for you to receive personalised ads (yay for Google) but without data that makes you personally identifiable (yay for the rest of us).

Amongst the proposals would include a feature which would identify you as having certain interests (say, Elon Musk and Wensleydale) but would only allow you to appear in that pool of potential advertisers if there were enough like-minded people in the group to make you part of the crowd.

The "privacy budget" would ensure that companies would be blocked from contacting you unless the pool was big enough to make you disappear.

Although this proposal is still in its early days, it represents a genuine attempt to solve an issue affecting all tech firms right now. They need cookies to make money. But cookies can leak.

If Google can persuade the rest of the industry, which has been invited to comment on the proposal, to join its Sandbox idea, there's a framework there to create some sort of badly needed compromise for the internet.

Something has to give, and it's too late to start the internet from scratch, for now. This, Google thinks, could be the next best thing. µ