HP's CEO is stepping down this year

IF FOUR YEARS is enough time to be president of the United States, it's probably a decent amount of time to be CEO of HP (the tech company, not the sauce).

Right on schedule, the company's current chief, Dion Weisler, has announced he'll be stepping aside in November for "family health" reasons, and will be returning home to Australia.

"Serving as CEO of HP is the highlight of my career, and I want to thank the entire HP team for the support they have shown me," Weisler said in a statement. "I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved and equally confident in where we are heading as a company."

HP has already picked out Weisler's replacement: Enrique Lores, who's currently in charge of the company's printing and imaging solutions arm, which we assume means more than just unclogging blocked print nozzles.

"Enrique has been a tremendous partner whose leadership has been instrumental in setting this company up for success and delivering on our strategy," Weisler said.

Lores joined HP as an engineering intern 30 years ago, and oversaw a segment of the business that generated revenues of over $20bn in 2018. "Thirty years ago, I was drawn to HP by the company's unique ability to bring out the best of humanity through the power of technology," he said.

"The opportunities ahead are vast and the need for us to keep reinventing is more important than ever. I continue to be inspired by our customers, partners and employees, who are turning bold ideas into meaningful innovations. This is where we will set our sights for the future."

Weisler will continue to serve on the HP board of directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders. µ