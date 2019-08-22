Battery borkage is affecting some Surface Pro 5 and Pro 6 models

BAD TIDINGS MIGHT BE ON THE HORIZON if you have a Surface Pro 5 or Pro 6 laptop as some users are reporting that their devices are suffering from battery degradation issues.

Take a trip to the Microsoft Answer support forum and you'll see a swathe of Surface Pro 5 (that's the fifth-generation model that doesn't include a number after it for some reason) and Surface Pro 6 users noting that the battery on their device only last a couple of hours before giving up the ghost.

One user going by the name of 'Thanatorni1994' said their Surface Pro 5 only last one to two hours yet claims to fully charge in 30 minutes, and drops some 20 to 30 per cent in a mere second in some instances. This would all point towards degradation in the battery pack.

Things got worse for Thanatorni1994, who said the Surface Pro 5 will no longer turn on. That's not great for a machine that came out in mid-year in 2017; we'd expect battery degradation in laptop power cell to kick in at least a good few years later. It's even more concerning that some folks are running into battery problems with the newer Surface Pro 6 that's not even a year old yet.

A suite of other users reported having the same seemingly borked battery problems. We have our own Surface Pro 5 purchased in November 2017 and haven't experienced any battery problems, at least none that are so obvious, though we have noticed our machine struggling at times in the performance stakes.

While battery degradation would seem like the culprit here, there's a good chance that something on the software side in Windows 10, perhaps introduced with a recent minor update, is potentially behind the unexpected battery draining. Microsoft has yet to shed any light on the issue.

If the culprit is battery degradation, then we hate to break it to you, but battery degradation isn't covered in the warranty, though we wouldn't surprised to see Microsoft extending warranties and offering battery replacements for devices suffering from the problem.

If a battery fails and borks a machine completely then there may be some protection under the warranty and depending on national law. In the EU, which still currently covers Britain, devices are covered by a two-year warranty from borkages that aren't the user's fault.

Wherever the issue ends up being, at least it's not as severe a battery problem as the one that blighted the poor Galaxy Note 7. µ