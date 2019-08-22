The Inquirer

Google's dessert-themed Android names are officially no s'more

It's a great shame if it strudel

Google's dessert-themed Android names are officially no s'more
Android's new logo takes the biscuit
0 Comments

GOOGLE'S IS GIVING UP ON its half-baked dessert-themed naming scheme for Android.

Breaking its 10-year history of treat-themed nomenclature, which has seen the release of such (iced) gems as Android 1.6 Cupcake, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and Android 8.0 Oreo, Google announced on Thursday that Android Q will arrive, underwhelmingly, as Android 10. 

While the move has clearly been made because Google couldn't think of a sweet-treat beginning with 'Q' (Quality Street, you cowards), the firm says it's abandoning its the naming scheme becuase "the names weren't always understood by everyone in the global community."

"For example, L and R are not distinguishable when spoken in some languages. So when some people heard us say Android Lollipop out loud, it wasn't intuitively clear that it referred to the version after KitKat," said Sameer Samat VP of Android Product Management, Android.  

"We think this change helps make release names simpler and more intuitive for our global community."

Alongside the new name is a new logo for Android, which Google says has a "more modern, accessible look"; er, there's a new font colour, and the firm's little green robot is making a comeback. 

"The robot belongs to everyone in the community and has long been a symbol of the fun and curiosity at the heart of Android. Now, it has a special place in our logo," Samat swooned. 

See, Google's still fun? Right?

While no date was given for when Android 10 will be available, Google says the new logo it will be pushed out in the "coming weeks." Or, you could say, it'll arrive sundae soon. µ

INQ Latest