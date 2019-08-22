Google's dessert-themed Android names are officially no s'more

GOOGLE'S IS GIVING UP ON its half-baked dessert-themed naming scheme for Android.

Breaking its 10-year history of treat-themed nomenclature, which has seen the release of such (iced) gems as Android 1.6 Cupcake, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and Android 8.0 Oreo, Google announced on Thursday that Android Q will arrive, underwhelmingly, as Android 10.

While the move has clearly been made because Google couldn't think of a sweet-treat beginning with 'Q' (Quality Street, you cowards), the firm says it's abandoning its the naming scheme becuase "the names weren't always understood by everyone in the global community."