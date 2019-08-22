Google's dessert-themed Android names are officially no s'more
It's a great shame if it strudel
GOOGLE'S IS GIVING UP ON its half-baked dessert-themed naming scheme for Android.
Breaking its 10-year history of treat-themed nomenclature, which has seen the release of such (iced) gems as Android 1.6 Cupcake, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and Android 8.0 Oreo, Google announced on Thursday that Android Q will arrive, underwhelmingly, as Android 10.
While the move has clearly been made because Google couldn't think of a sweet-treat beginning with 'Q' (Quality Street, you cowards), the firm says it's abandoning its the naming scheme becuase "the names weren't always understood by everyone in the global community."
"For example, L and R are not distinguishable when spoken in some languages. So when some people heard us say Android Lollipop out loud, it wasn't intuitively clear that it referred to the version after KitKat," said Sameer Samat VP of Android Product Management, Android.
"We think this change helps make release names simpler and more intuitive for our global community."
Alongside the new name is a new logo for Android, which Google says has a "more modern, accessible look"; er, there's a new font colour, and the firm's little green robot is making a comeback.
"The robot belongs to everyone in the community and has long been a symbol of the fun and curiosity at the heart of Android. Now, it has a special place in our logo," Samat swooned.
See, Google's still fun? Right?
While no date was given for when Android 10 will be available, Google says the new logo it will be pushed out in the "coming weeks." Or, you could say, it'll arrive sundae soon. µ
INQ Latest
Asus celebrates its 30 birthday with launch of leather-clad laptop
Don't get it near your Apple Card
Apple to release 16in MacBook Pro and new iPad Pro models this year
So says Bloomberg, at least
iPhone 11 release date, specs and price: Report confirms reverse charging and Face ID upgrade
Bloomberg also affirms 'Pro' naming scheme
Google, Intel and Microsoft join forces to create truly private data frameworks
No forked tongues here, guv