Asus celebrates its 30 birthday with launch of leather-clad laptop
Don't get it near your Apple Card
WANT A SEXY LAPTOP? Then turn your attention to Asus ZenBook 13 Edition 30 for a seriously premium-looking, er, leather-clad machine.
To celebrate its 30th birthday, Asus created the slick-looking ZenBook 13, which comes wrapped in hand-crafted Italian leather (careful, Apple Card users) in a "Pearl White" colour with "Rose Gold" diamond-cut edges and an 18-karat gold logo on the lid, which looks a little like the Star Trek Federation insignia.
Aside from the HP Spectre Folio, we've not seen may laptops get swaddled in a hunk of dead animal skin, so it's no wonder the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 is being touted as a luxury machine that'll only be flogged in limited numbers.
Alongside the laptop itself, Asus is providing luxury accessories such as Pearl White mouse and a real-leather sleeve.
Under the fancy chassis, things are a little more pedestrian, with the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 sporting an eighth-gen Core i7-8565U mobile processor, with 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD space. It also comes with Nvidia's GeForce MX250 for some graphical grunt. The display is a mere 13in Full HD IPS panel; you'll have to go elsewhere for 4K screens.
As such, the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 offers a pretty healthy laptop spec but nothing amazing; there are no new Intel Comet Lake or Ice Lake tenth-gen processors for example.
It does have the improved ScreenPad 2.0 trackpad-meets-second-scree, which promises more energy efficiency over the first-gen ScreenPad found in older and more run-of-the-mill ZenBook 13 models.
Only sold through the Asus online store, the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 will set US buyers back $1,399.99, roughly £1,151, which means it's offering a good spec for the price, but if you'd really be buying the machine for its aesthetics.
Whether you're salivating at its looks or wishing wistfully for a simple back rectangle of a laptop, is all a matter of taste and opinion, though we suspect it's not going to appeal to vegans; we suggest they look at the Dell XPS 13 instead. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Apple to release 16in MacBook Pro and new iPad Pro models this year
So says Bloomberg, at least
iPhone 11 release date, specs and price: Report confirms reverse charging and Face ID upgrade
Bloomberg also affirms 'Pro' naming scheme
Google, Intel and Microsoft join forces to create truly private data frameworks
No forked tongues here, guv
Google delays Hangouts closure because no-one is ready, including Google
There seems to be a pattern emerging