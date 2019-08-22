Asus celebrates its 30 birthday with launch of leather-clad laptop

The Asus ZenBook Edition 30 has a hint of Star Trek about it

WANT A SEXY LAPTOP? Then turn your attention to Asus ZenBook 13 Edition 30 for a seriously premium-looking, er, leather-clad machine.

To celebrate its 30th birthday, Asus created the slick-looking ZenBook 13, which comes wrapped in hand-crafted Italian leather (careful, Apple Card users) in a "Pearl White" colour with "Rose Gold" diamond-cut edges and an 18-karat gold logo on the lid, which looks a little like the Star Trek Federation insignia.

Aside from the HP Spectre Folio, we've not seen may laptops get swaddled in a hunk of dead animal skin, so it's no wonder the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 is being touted as a luxury machine that'll only be flogged in limited numbers.

Alongside the laptop itself, Asus is providing luxury accessories such as Pearl White mouse and a real-leather sleeve.

Under the fancy chassis, things are a little more pedestrian, with the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 sporting an eighth-gen Core i7-8565U mobile processor, with 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD space. It also comes with Nvidia's GeForce MX250 for some graphical grunt. The display is a mere 13in Full HD IPS panel; you'll have to go elsewhere for 4K screens.

As such, the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 offers a pretty healthy laptop spec but nothing amazing; there are no new Intel Comet Lake or Ice Lake tenth-gen processors for example.

It does have the improved ScreenPad 2.0 trackpad-meets-second-scree, which promises more energy efficiency over the first-gen ScreenPad found in older and more run-of-the-mill ZenBook 13 models.

Only sold through the Asus online store, the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 will set US buyers back $1,399.99, roughly £1,151, which means it's offering a good spec for the price, but if you'd really be buying the machine for its aesthetics.

Whether you're salivating at its looks or wishing wistfully for a simple back rectangle of a laptop, is all a matter of taste and opinion, though we suspect it's not going to appeal to vegans; we suggest they look at the Dell XPS 13 instead. µ