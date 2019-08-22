Apple to release 16in MacBook Pro and new iPad Pro models this year

APPLE HAS MORE THAN JUST new iPhones arriving this year, as Bloomberg claims it's also readying iPad Pro, Apple Watch and MacBook hardware for 2019.

The incoming iPad Pro will see similar upgrades to Apple's incoming iPhones, according to the report, gaining upgraded cameras and a faster processor. That'll likely be the same A13 chip that looks set to debut in the iPhone 11, which Bloomberg claims will boast a new "AMX" or "matrix" co-processor to handle some math-heavy tasks, such as augmented reality.

The new iPad Pro will be joined by a new version of the firm's entry-level iPad, which will see its screen size increase from 9.7in to 10.2in. According to Bloomberg, this will see Apple discontinuing the original display size after using it for nearly a decade.

On the Apple Watch front, expect the new models - no doubt the Apple Watch Series 5 - to feature a new design and bigger screens, though Bloomberg notes the upgrade will be more focused on watchOS 6 software improvements. According to separate rumours, it'll also come in both ceramic and titanium finishes.

Bloomberg has affirmed rumours that Apple's long-rumoured 16in MacBook will arrive this year, too. While it'll be the biggest laptop Apple has released since the 17in MacBook was discontinued in 2012, the report claims "the overall size of the laptop will be close to the current 15in models."

And, naturally, the report also spills the beans on Apple's next iPhones, which Bloomberg claims will arrive as the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Both handsets boast triple-camera systems - while the iPhone XR successor will feature a dual setup, along with reverse wireless charging capabilities and new a "multi-way" Face ID sensor, according to the report.

Looking ahead to next year, it looks like Apple has a bunch of audio-focused hardware planned including "more expensive" AirPods with water resistance and noise cancellation and a cut-price HomePod speaker that will have lesser specs than the current model.

Looks like it's time to clean your credit card, Apple fans. µ