Apple warns its credit card users not to store it in their wallet, or out of it

This card has more issues than Vogue

REMEMBER THAT time when Microsoft released a limited edition perfume that went bad in glass bottles? Or the time Google released Android themed stationery that wouldn't write on paper?

No? Of course not. THAT'S BECAUSE THAT STUFF DIDN'T HAPPEN.

So, here's the thing.

WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK, APPLE?

Yes, Cupertino's genius collective has come out with perhaps the biggest goof since Antenna Gate - the Apple Card doesn't like leather.

Not to say that it's any kind of reluctant fetishist, but the new Apple credit card, which has started to roll out in the US, borks if stored against leather. You know, leather, like all of the wallets ever.

Apple has issued a directive for how to care for your new credit card and it warns that storing it against leather will cause discolouration that won't wash off. Moreso - sticking it in your jeans won't cut it either - the same applies to denim.

Says Apple: "A white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that's added to the titanium base material.

"If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it's possible that the coating can be damaged."

But if you're lucky enough to have a purse or wallet that isn't leather, your problems aren't over. Apple advises that you shouldn't put your Apple Card next to any other card.

"If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched," it notes.

Then, there are magnets - oh yes, if you've got a magnetic clasp on your bag, beware as it could demagnetise your card.

Finally, loose in your bag isn't the way to go either - loose change, keys and potentially abrasive objects could scratch it and ruin its prettiness.

If your card does get dirty, running it under the tap should be sufficien… no, wait - Apple says you have to use rubbing alcohol.

We're expecting Apple to release the iFloat, a hermetically sealed bubble to keep your credit card in soon - RRP $799. µ