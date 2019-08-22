Dell is shoving Comet Lake chips into its XPS 13 and Inspiron laptops

There's no design change to go with the new CPUs for the XPS 13

DELL AIN'T ONE FOR WASTING TIME; moments after Intel's Comet Lake processors were announced, the PC maker announced that it's shoving the chips into its laptops.

Both the high-end XPS 13 line and the more budget-friendly Inspiron laptops will get access to the Comet Lake CPUs, thereby giving them a hike in performance and, in the case of the Core i7-10710U, an extra two cores to play with over the eighth-gen U-Series processors.

As the Comet Lake processors are based on yet another refinement of Intel's 14-nanometre process node, the chips aren't likely to offer anything particularly astonishing in performance boosts or battery endurance over the previous generation of mobile CPUs. But an extra core on the high-end could be a boon for so-called content creators who run multi-core productivity tasks but aren't ready to opt for an AMD Ryzen machine.

That being said if Dell adds the Comet Lake chips into its larger XPS 15 - which would make sense - we'd be quite keen to see what an XPS 15 with a Core i7-10710U paired with something like Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 could do, as that could provide a laptop that's got the electronic guts to cover both productivity and at least 1080p gaming.

As for the Ice Lake processors, which are the more advanced CPUs being based on the 10nm processes Intel's been trying to get chip-shape for a while, Dell is set to use them in its XPS 13 2-in-1 machine. That should result in quite an interesting hybrid laptop, providing Intel's Iris Plus graphics and the performance gains in its Ice Lake CPUs deliver the goods.

We expect to see Asus, Acer, HP and Microsoft to make use of both Ice Lake and Comet Lake CPUs in their next wave of machines; ideally, we'd like to see something like a Surface Laptop 3 tapping into Ice Lake's improvements in both CPU and GPU performance, as well as the extra connectivity the processors bring to the table. µ