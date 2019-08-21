Dell's OptiPlex 7070 Ultra stuffs an Intel PC into a monitor stand

DELL HAS GIVEN the phrase 'stand and deliver' a bit of a twist as it's managed to stick a PC into a monitor stand to create the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra all-in-one.

The new Dell machine is effectively a stand with a compact PC popped into the vertical segment, with the idea being that user can select the monitor they want for the machine, ranging from 19in to 27in displays.

And the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra can support a suite of screens, from VESA mounted ones to a trio of displays at once, all thanks to add-ons like an adjustable arm and height-adjustable stands.

As for the PC module itself, a clever use of USB-C connectivity means cables are kept to a minimum so the machine has a small footprint yet manages to fit in a decent spec.

It can be configured with up to a 25W Intel Core vPro i7 CPU, 64GB of RAM, and storage that comes in the form of a 1TB NVMe SSD and a 2TB HDD; that's a pretty solid PC for getting stuff done.

Dell is targeting the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra to business folk who want to save space thanks to the growing world of hot-desking where desk real-estate is at a premium.

But the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is also unusual given it appears to be a pretty module AIO, with the option to adjust, upgrade and reuse parts, thereby getting more mileage out of an AIO, especially when compared to something like an Apple iMac Pro.

It's also a pretty neat example of some slick engineering, which one doesn't always expect from the business-orientated OptiPlex line of machines.

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will make its UK debut on 24 September, but pricing in Blighty bullion has yet to be revealed. Over in the States, the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will start at $749 (some £620), but we imagine once one moves up the spec options that price will get noticeably steeper.

With such an example of clever engineering, we're quite keen to see what Dell does next, notably with Intel's upcoming Ice Lake 10nm processors, which should help deliver some interesting laptops. µ