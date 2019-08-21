The world's oldest live webcam is about to be switched off

A WEBCAM which has been billed as the 'world's oldest' is to be switched off after a quarter of a century.

Fogcam was launched in 1994 in association with San Francisco State University to study the changes in weather in the notoriously foggy City.

Apart from the odd repositioning and a bit off routine maintenance, its been broadcasting ever since, but it's all about to come to an end.

Its creators, Jeff Schwartz (Webdog) and Dan Wong (Danno) have decided that as it gets harder to find a secure location to keep it, its also time to let it go. As such, it will breathe its last on the 30th of August.

In that time it's gone from being a catcam (Webdog claims that his then-moggies were the first live-streamed over the internet) to its current legendary status as the worlds oldest webcam.

Occasionally, they'd repoint it at the local coffee shop, in a tribute to the ‘first live webcam' which showed when the coffee in the Trojan Coffee Machine was brewing back in early 90s Cambridge, but generally, there it has sat. And people still look.

"Our webcam is a throwback to the early days of the Internet when anyone could do anything," said Schwartz, now the owner of a web design/hosting company and a podcaster, speaking to SFGate,

Schwartz has said that San Francisco University could decide to continue the webcam tradition with their own site and camera, but there's no confirmation of that either way yet.

What is certain is that the website, without live stream, will be left up for posterity, cementing its place as one of the great historical sites of the internet.

The great mystery remains - what will the final image captured look like? Unlike the Trojan, which managed to capture its server being switched off, it's likely that FogCam will simply stop. Unless its developers decide to start as they began. After all, if there's one thing the internet needs its more cats. µ