Google will help G Suite writingers that don't spell so good

GOOGLE IS SICK of you and your terrible spelling. It has watched you bashing away at that keyboard and yet you're still spelling 'acomodate' wrong.

Enough is enough. The big G is currently rolling out a new spelling and grammar checker to G Suite customers which will correct you as you type, much as the predictive text feature in Gmail already does.

The artificial intelligence powering the feature can not only correct spellings as you type (hello, DYAC for desktop) but can even spot where you will have had use the wrong tense of a verbs.

So, gone are the days of clicking "check spelling" and ploughing through the document. Theoretically, you'll be able to bang out your copy and press ‘send' without a second look. We'd probably suggest you shouldn't do that though. We're just saying you could in theory.

All corrections will be marked so you can click on them and switch them back if you're not happy. No underlined words theoretically mean a perfect document.

Google Docs has had this facility as an option for a while, but rolling it out to the entire G Suite, and most specifically GMail is a big step.

It's not without its critics, of course. Many are questioning if Google's automatic approach is in danger of homogenising the way that we write, taking away from the individual quirks that make us all the same.

Elsewhere, it's likely to be worrying for third party apps like Grammarly, which offers a similar service across multiple platforms including G Suite. Grammarly's business model is based on upgrades to a freemium service, and if the free version becomes superfluous is could cause problems for their entire business model.

There's no word on when basic Google users will see this feature, but you can expect to see it rolling out to G Suite customers in the coming weeks. Don't worry - if you don't like it, you can turn some or all the features off. µ