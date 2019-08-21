Devs slam Apple's 'anticompetitive' privacy changes in iOS 13

A GROUP of pissed off developers have accused Apple of "double standards" with its hard-line privacy changes in iOS 13.

Currently, iOS apps that require location data today ask users to "Always Allow" when the app is first launched, often giving developers more access to a users' data than is required for the app's functioning.

With iOS 13, Apple is clamping down on this practice; when a user fires up an app, they'll see a new option to "Allow Once" when it comes to location sharing, alongside "Allow While Using App" and "Don't Allow" options. The "Always" option will still be available, but users will have to head to iOS Settings to manually enable it.

While good news for privacy-savvy iDevice users, a bunch of developers have penned a scathing letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook arguing that the new restrictions are "anticompetitive" as Apple's own apps - such as 'Find My - don't require such explicit permissions.

"As Apple expands into additional services, some of which compete with developers like us, the need for a level playing field becomes ever more critical to allow the ecosystem to flourish," the developers wrote.

The letter, seen by The Information, also argues that the changes may confuse less-savvy tech users who will assume their new app isn't functioning correctly, and moans about the fact that Apple will not allow PushKit to be used for any purpose other than voice calls due to the fact that some developers abused this toolkit to collect user data.

"We understand that there were certain developers, specifically messaging apps, that were using this as a backdoor to collect user data," the letter reads.

"While we agree loopholes like this should be closed, the current Apple plan to remove [access to the internet voice feature] will have unintended consequences: it will effectively shut down apps that have a valid need for real-time location."

The letter was signed by Tile CEO CJ Prober; Arity (Allstate) president Gary Hallgren; CEO of Life360, Chris Hullsan; CEO of dating app Happn, Didier Rappaport; CEO of Zenly (Snap), Antoine Martin; CEO of Zendrive, Jonathan Matus; and chief strategy officer of social networking app Twenty, Jared Allgood. µ