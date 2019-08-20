The YubiKey 5Ci is the 'first' iOS-compatible security key

Just don't try plugging it into your iPad Pro

PASSWORD HATER Yubico has launched the YubiKey 5Ci, the "world's first" first hardware authentication key to support Apple's iDevices.

Although it's being touted as the first Lightning-compatible security key, the YubiKey 5Ci - which was first shown off at CES in January - also offers a USB-C connection that's compatible with Android, Mac and Windows devices.

However, despite the addition of USB-C, the YubiKey won't support Apple's newest iPad Pros, the company admitted to The Verge.

Nor will the dongle work with any service that supports the FIDO authentication protocol; apps and services will have to add support for the Lightning connector on the 5Ci into their apps.

This means, at launch, the 5Ci only works with a handful of well-known password managers and single sign-on services, including 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane, Idaptive, LastPass, and OktaiOS. The Brave iOS browser is also compatible and will support logins on Bitbucket.org, GitHub.com, Login.gov, Twitter.com, and 1Password.com.

Yubico says it "continues to work with industry-leading iOS applications and browser supported services" and is hoping to add support for Dropbox, Keeper Security, SecMaker and more.

"The YubiKey 5Ci fills a critical gap in the mobile authentication ecosystem," said Jerrod Chong, Yubico's chief solutions officer. "It is the first iOS-friendly security key on the market to offer strong, yet simple authentication over a Lightning connection, while still delivering a unified experience across other mobile, desktop or laptop devices.

"In an increasingly mobile-first world, where users are not tied to one machine, the YubiKey 5Ci serves an important role as a portable root of trust, proving that users are who they say they are, no matter what device they are on."

Like other YubiKey options in the 5 series, the YubiKey 5Ci supports multiple authentication protocols, including IDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, OTP (one-time-password), PIV (Smart Card), and OpenPGP.

The YubiKey 5Ci will is available to buy now for $70 (around £58) and Yubico tells us it's shipping to customers here in Blighty. µ