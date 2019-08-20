Instagram will pay researchers to sniff out dodgy data use

INSTAGRAM IS FOLLOWING Facebook's example of clamping down on third parties that abuse its data.

The just-woke-up-like-this-lol-here-is-my-brunch-hooray-for-avo-on-toast photo-sharing network this week revealed a bug bounty programme that will reward researchers who grass-up third parties that are sucking up data and using it in a way they shouldn't.

There was no mention on how much money Instagram, or rather parent company Facebook, will cough up, but it's likely to track with the same amounts Facebook's own bug bounty programme pays for reports; spotting a serious bug can see researchers walk away with some $40,000.

But that's just the programme for your average garden variety security researcher. For those with more clout, Instagram also has an invitation-only bug bounty designed specifically for sniffing out cyber nasties in its Checkout feature which will allow users to buy products from brands they spot on the 'Gram without leaving the app.

Essentially, the bug bounty boost is all part of a move by Instagram and Facebook to sort security on both social networks and ensure people's privacy is protected.

"Expanding and building on the Facebook bug bounty program is a key development in our ongoing security efforts, and we are grateful to the wider security community for all they do to help keep our platforms safe," explained Nam Nguyen, Instagram's head of engineering.

The move comes a mere two weeks after it was found that third-parry firm HYP3R was scraping location data and other information from Instagram users, according to Business Insider.

This highlights that it's not just the main Facebook platform that has suffered from dodgy data scraping, though there's not been as big a mess with Insta data as there was with the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. µ