Reddit launches live streaming trial to take on Twitch and YouTube

E-RANTING SERVICE Reddit has begun its first dalliance with live streaming, with a five-day trial service running this week.

Reddit Public Access Network is available to eligible Redditors through a specific sub-Reddit called r/pan, but if it proves successful could be widened to the whole site.

All broadcasts are available from the subreddit, with a curated selection of highlights shown on the Reddit homepage during the trial. The curation will be automatically based on upvoting, much as Reddit works now.

If you're eligible, you need only hit the "Broadcast" button (if you're not eligible, you won't see it) and you'll be live. There's also a direct link to the subreddit on the home page.

If it's not appearing for you straight away, don't worry - it's being rolled out and you may only actually see it for a few of the days, but this is just the beginning - it's not the sort of thing that would be rolled out lightly. Mobile users will need the most up to date version of the Reddit app.

Reddit explains: "We're always looking for new ways to give Redditors the ability to express themselves. Live streaming on Reddit is unique because the impact of a broadcaster's contribution doesn't have to be tied to the amount of time they spend amassing a follower count. We hope you have fun with our prototype!"

During the trial, there's only a limited number of broadcast slots, so if there's no room for you, just try again later. Reddit has confirmed it will be ensuring that all broadcasts are SFW, but you can alert them to anything they've missed.

"Be like the lambeosaurus -- feed on pine needles and have a good time" says Reddit.

If all goes well, expect to see an expanded service at a later date, which may even give YouTube, Twitch and Vimeo a run for their money. µ