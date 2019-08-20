IFTTT warns that Nest products won't work if you migrate to Google

ORIGINAL SMART HOME GANGSTA IFTTT has issued a warning to users of legacy Nest devices that following the Google gospel could bork their setup.

When Google and Nest merged formally in June to form… erm… Google Nest, it was announced that the "Works with Nest" programme to allow third-party integrations were to end, frustrating users who had spent ages getting their smart home into shape.

The closedown was delayed, but the plan is still to close on 31 August before there's any formal migration to the wider "Works with Google" programme.

Whilst Google is very keen for you to migrate all your cameras to Google, IFTTT applets (as well as many other services) will fail to work if you do that.

Alexa integrations will continue to work until the replacement has been sorted, but IFTTT has confirmed that sticking with the soon-to-be abandoned platform will lead to some stark choices down the road.

As a result, warns IFTTT - users now face a choice. 'Works with Google' offers far fewer options that 'Works With Nest', and you only have to look at the slow progress with YouTube Music to see that the chances of getting that same feature set in the near future are slim.

Because IFTTT works as a bridge between APIs, it will rely on all the APIs being rewritten to accommodate the new Google Nest accounts, and that won't happen for quite a while, in some cases not at all.

As such, you now have a choice - stick with Nest integration which will have no real improvement to it, or migrate your account to Google, and be more likely to get any improvements that come under the auspiciousness of their new home.

It seems a weird choice for Google to go all-in on closing Works with Nest - it risks reducing the appeal of some of its flagship (ie expensive) products for smart-homers. But then if you look at the fragmented mess Android is in, you kind of get the appeal of a clean break. µ