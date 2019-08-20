SMS Organiser is Microsoft's latest chestburster Android app

MICROSOFT HAS BEEN hard at work in its Garage again, making another of its experimental apps that fill in a gap that wasn't being filled elsewhere.

Since the company waved its little white flag over Windows Phone, more of these projects have been Android-based and this is no exception.

SMS Organiser does exactly what it says on the tin, with machine learning (ML) smarts meaning it can intelligently sort the personal from the robo-text and the useful from the spam.

All your apps are then filed by folders - regular, promotional and spam. We'd keep checking all three though as it won't be infallible and the more you correct it, the more it'll learn.

Better still, it even works offline, meaning you don't need 4G to get the benefits of the ML. For this reason, it was first aimed at developing markets.

The app was first made available last year in India, where it was developed by a local Hyderabad team, known as Team Golconda, but is now being offered in the US, UK and Oz, free of charge.

But the best feature is one that Google has consistently failed to offer - backup of your SMS messages, to Microsoft OneDrive (natch) but also to Google Drive.

There are many backup and restore apps for SMS in Android and indeed the main Google Backup service will allow you to transfer between machines, but there's never been something official and granular within the messaging app.

The only downsides we can see is that it will involve giving the servers some insight into the contents of your inbox, and there doesn't seem to be any support for RCS (understandable for an app aimed at the Indian market). With Google taking the matter of offering RCS into its own hands, that could be a showstopper for those who have taken the plunge.

Otherwise, as chestburster apps go, this is definitely one of them. And it's quite good too.

SMS Organiser is available in the Google Play Store, or find out more here. µ