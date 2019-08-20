Apple TV+ will reportedly launch in November with, er, five shows

The Morning Show will be one of Apple's five original programmes

APPLE WILL LAUNCH its Netflix-battling TV Plus video streaming service in November, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Though the service was first shown off in March, Apple has yet to cough on pricing and availability details. However, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg that Apple TV Plus will fetch $9.99 (£9.99, probably) when it makes its debut in November.

Such a launch date will see Apple going head-to-head with Disney+, will the entertainment behemoth has confirmed will launch in the US on 12 November.

However, while Disney+ will feature a catalogue of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars content, Apple TV Plus will reportedly arrive with just five shows: The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell (below), See featuring Jason Momoa; Truth Be Told featuring Octavia Spencer; Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories; and a documentary series called Home.

A barebones catalogue won't be the only way Apple TV+ differs from the likes of Netflix and Prime Video; Bloomberg's sources claim the firm is considering offering the first three episodes of some programmes, followed by weekly instalments.

However, Cupertino is reportedly upping its budget for original programming. A separate report from the Financial Times claims Apple has set aside $6bn for original shows and movies, up from its original budget of $1bn. In comparison, Netflix is expected to throw more than $14bn on TV shows and films this year.

When it's released later this year, Apple TV Plus will both online and offline, with all video content being downloadable. It'll sit inside a re-jigged Apple TV app, but will also be available on smart TVs from the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, as well as Roku TV sticks and Amazon's Fire TV.

According to Bloomberg, the service will launch globally in over 150 countries. µ